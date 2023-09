Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Six students from Trenton R-9 School District have been selected to join the Northwest Missouri All-District Choir. The students are Evelyn Mehrhoff, Brayden Bell, Ronald Woods, Garrison Otto, Caleb Campbell, and Sofia Currie.

The Northwest Missouri All-District Choir is set to perform at Platte County High School in Platte City on October 28. The event promises to showcase the vocal talents of students from across the district, including the six standout performers from Trenton R-9.

