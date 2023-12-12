Single-vehicle accident on Highway 71 north of Savannah leads to minor injuries

In a traffic incident that occurred on the morning of December 11, 2023, an elderly driver was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 71, just 50 feet north of Savannah. At approximately 8:55 a.m., Joseph G. Montgomery, an 80-year-old resident of Oregon, Missouri, was driving his 1998 Dodge Ram northbound on Highway 71.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Montgomery encountered a stopped vehicle ahead on the roadway. In an attempt to avoid a collision, he swerved his vehicle, which led to the Dodge Ram traveling off the north side of the road and striking a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, facing west.

Montgomery, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by the Andrew County Emergency Medical Services to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the Dodge Ram suffered total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

