Simulated mass casualty event to take place on NCMC Barton campus

On Saturday, September 17th emergency responders from Grundy County will be honing skills in a simulated emergency at the NCMC Barton campus.

These emergency exercises allow first responders to practice skills in case a mass casualty event happens.

The public is advised to not be alarmed by seeing a large number of emergency response equipment in and near the Barton campus and Wright memorial hospital on Saturday morning.

Those participating in the emergency exercise include Wright Memorial Hospital, Wright Memorial Physicians Group, Grundy County Emergency Management, Grundy County Ambulance, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, Grundy County Rural Fire, Grundy County Health Department, Trenton Fire Department, Trenton police department, Spickard Fire, Galt Fire, Laredo Fire, The City of Trenton and TMU, North Central Missouri Amateur Radio Club, North Central Missouri College, and the Grundy County Emergency Response Team.

Additional assistance is provided by Buchanan county emergency management, Caldwell county emergency management, and the Missouri state emergency management agency