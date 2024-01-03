Sign-up underway for 2024 edition of Trenton’s Got Talent

The choir program at Trenton High School will host Trenton’s Got Talent for students of collegiate age and younger. Auditions will be held in the THS Performing Arts Center on Thursday, January 11th, with the show itself schedule for Friday, February 16th at 6:30 PM.

Performance spots are limited, with acts to be selected to fit within the approximate 90 minute long show.

Sign-up to audition for Trenton’s Got Talent online or by contacting Choir Instructor Tyler Busick at (660) 988-1218. The Trenton R-IX Choir Facebook page has a link to the online registration, in addition to a QR code, and more pertinent information.

Students who register will be contacted by Busick within 24 hours of online form completion. If no audition times work for a student on January 11th, an alternative time could be worked out by contacting Busick directly.