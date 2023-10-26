Shelbyville man held on $75,000 bond after authorities file charges that include rape and sodomy

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of Faren J. Lindsey, 46, of Shelbyville, Missouri.

Lindsey was arrested on October 25, 2023, facing charges including three counts of statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, and one count of forcible rape. The arrest followed an extensive investigation by the Troop B Criminal Investigative Unit of the same division.

The investigation commenced in July 2022 when the Kirksville Police Department sought assistance from the state’s Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. They were called to investigate the sexual assault of a minor female, reportedly perpetrated by Lindsey at his former residence in Kirksville, Missouri. According to investigators, Lindsey allegedly sexually assaulted the underage victim multiple times over two years, starting in July 1999.

On October 25, 2023, after a thorough investigation, findings were presented to an Adair County grand jury. The jury proceeded to formally indict Lindsey on the charges. Following the indictment, Lindsey was apprehended and transported to the Macon County Jail. He is currently detained with a cash-only bond set at $75,000.