Several northeast Missouri counties seeking grant for 911 communications project

The Grundy County Commission has signed a memorandum of understanding in regards to the Missouri 911 Service Board Financial Assistance Program and entering into a project agreement.

The MOU involves a grant application to receive financial assistance from the Missouri 911 Service Board American Rescue Plan Act 2023 Next Generation 911 funding cycle for Grundy County E911.

The assistance would help in funding a 911 communications project involving the virtual consolidation of 21 northeast Missouri counties. This would bring “red” designated counties up-to-date on technology and 911 services.

The counties designated as “red” are Grundy, Sullivan, Linn, Livingston, Putnam, Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Clark, Howard, Monroe, Marion, Lewis, Ralls, Macon, Knox, Scotland, Schuyler, Pike, Randolph, and Shelby.

The total estimated cost for project completion is $2,500,000. According to Grundy County Commissioners, there will not be fiscal impact to Grundy County.