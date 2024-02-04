Saturday evening crash injures two, from Cameron and St. Joseph

Share To Your Social Network

A collision late Saturday evening on Business 71 at the intersection with Interstate 29 in Andrew County resulted in two individuals being hospitalized. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 10:45 p.m. and involved a 2017 Nissan Rogue and a 2020 Chevrolet 1500.

The Nissan Rogue, driven by 23-year-old Ciara A. Miller of St. Joseph, Missouri, was traveling southbound on Business 71. At the same time, Terry L. Marriott, a 43-year-old man from Platte City, Missouri, was driving the Chevrolet eastbound. The crash occurred as the Chevrolet failed to yield and pulled into the path of the Nissan, leading to the Nissan striking the Chevrolet’s driver’s side with its front end. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Legacy Towing.

Ciara A. Miller suffered minor injuries and was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph for treatment. Johnwayne Farrington, a 24-year-old man from Cameron, Missouri, and a passenger in the Nissan, also wearing his seat belt, sustained moderate injuries and was likewise taken to Mosaic Life Care.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the incident.

