Saint Joseph man injured in crash on Highway 169

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained serious injuries when he was partially ejected from the sport utility vehicle he drove in King City the morning of April 13th.

Emergency medical services took 49 year old David Alexander to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on U. S. Highway 169 before running off the east side of the road and striking a utility pole and a tree. The driver was partially ejected through the windshield. The SUV came to rest on its wheels on the east side of the road and was totaled.

The Patrol notes Alexander did not wear a safety device.

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Office and King City Fire Department assisted.

