Range Tec at 12776 Route B in Mercer will hold a Border Wars Top Cop Shootout this weekend.

Two-man teams from Missouri and Iowa law enforcement will participate in the competition on September 24th and 25th. Each day will involve a different weapon system. There will also be endurance events if time permits.

There is a $200 per person entry fee for the Border Wars Top Cop Shootout.

Register or obtain more information on the event on September 24th and 25th by calling Range Tec at 660-953-0873.