Putnam County Health Department to host drive-through flu shot clinic

The Putnam County Health Department has organized a drive-through influenza vaccine clinic that will take place at Unionville City Park. The clinic will be held on October 19th from 4 to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Participants who are at least 65 years old will receive the Fluzone high-dose vaccine, while those younger than 65 will be administered the regular Fluzone vaccine. Individuals who are at least 18 years old are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To ensure a smooth process, all participants are requested to wear a short-sleeve shirt. Medicare or Medicaid beneficiaries should bring their respective cards with them. Putnam County residents will not be required to pay any out-of-pocket costs.

Consent forms can be obtained from the health department or downloaded from the Putnam County Health Department website.

Participants of the drive-through clinic should enter Unionville City Park through the south gate located off North 23rd Street and Monroe Street. In the event of inclement weather on October 19th, the clinic will be relocated to the health department office in Unionville.

For individuals who are unable to attend the clinic due to travel limitations, the Putnam County Health Department offers the option of scheduling a home visit to administer the vaccine. To arrange a home visit or to have any questions answered, please contact the health department at 660-947-2429.

