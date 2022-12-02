Princeton teenager delivering mail injured after SUV overturns in attempt to avoid deer in roadway

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton resident sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle delivering mail ran off the road to avoid a deer on Thursday afternoon, December 1st.

A private vehicle transported 19-year-old Hannah Bruse to Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa.

The teenager was delivering mail in the SUV, which was eastbound on Elliott Road five miles northwest of Princeton, when the deer reportedly crossed into the vehicle’s path. The SUV ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side.

Moderate damage was reported to the vehicle and the Patrol report indicated Bruse was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)