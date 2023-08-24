Princeton native appointed to Northwest Foundation Incorporated board

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville has announced that a Princeton native has been appointed to serve on the board of the Northwest Foundation Incorporated. Mike Kelly of Lee’s Summit will join 35 other members on the board.

Kelly retired in 2020 after a 35-year career with the Thomas McGee Group, a division of Risk Strategies in Kansas City. Prior to that, he worked in supervisory and management roles with insurance agencies that have since become part of Travelers.

The Princeton native earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and finance from Northwest Missouri State University in 1978.

