“Peace on Earth” announced as Chillicothe Holiday Parade theme

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that the theme for this year’s 78th Annual Holiday Parade will be “Peace on Earth.” This beloved community tradition will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Chillicothe.

With “Peace on Earth” as the guiding theme, participants are invited to celebrate the spirit of peace and goodwill. The parade will offer an opportunity for businesses, organizations, youth groups, and families to come together and showcase the vibrant community spirit, creating a festive atmosphere for all attendees.

To participate in this year’s event, those interested must submit their parade entry by November 8th. The entry form can be accessed at this link. The Chamber encourages everyone to take part and spread joy throughout the town by sharing their holiday spirit.

In addition to the parade, the Chamber is accepting nominations for the Grand Marshal. The nominee should be someone who embodies the values of peace and community service. To nominate an individual, email their name and a brief narrative to chamber@chillicothemo.com by October 11th.

This annual event is expected to bring the community together in celebration of the season of giving. The Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to join the festivities on November 23rd, making it a magical morning for all.

For further details or assistance, contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-646-4050.

Post Views: 47