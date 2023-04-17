One injured in construction zone on Highway 6 west of Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person was injured in a rear-end crash this morning that occurred one mile west of Trenton.

Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Green of New Hampton sustained minor injuries and was taken by Grundy County EMS to Wright Memorial Hospital.

Green was eastbound but stopped in a Highway 6 construction zone when his sports utility vehicle was struck from behind. The second vehicle was listed as a pickup truck that was driven by 32-year-old Ethan Wyant of Trenton. The trooper noted Wyant failed to stop in time.

There was extensive damage to the sports utility vehicle and minor damage to the pickup truck. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by Grundy County Rural Fire District and Emergency Medical Services.

