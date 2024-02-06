Obituary: Russell Neal Trainer

Share To Your Social Network

Russell Neal Trainer, 85, Princeton, MO, passed away on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at a Trenton, MO nursing home.

He was born on November 6, 1938, in Yakima, Washington, the son of Orville Lynn, Sr., and Mary Emma (Pickett) Trainer.

On April 29, 2017, he married Karen Ann Rudolph. She survives at home.

Russell was a graduate of Princeton High School in 1955 and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Princeton VFW Post #7159, the American Legion, and the First Christian Church of Princeton. He also loved studying genealogy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean and Orville Lynn Trainer; and his second wife, Billie Marie Trainer.

In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by his sons, Russell Paul Trainer, Kansas City, MO, and Andy Drew Trainer, Livingston, TX; daughter, Sondi Deanne Wolken, Joplin, MO; sisters, Linda Kay (Galen) Lowrey, Laredo, MO; grandsons, Michael and Jessie Trainer, Dane Hubbard, Joseph Wolken; granddaughters, Karen Hubbard, Amy and Hannah Dowling; and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Devin, and Aidan Dobson.

Russell has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County Senior Center in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

