Obituary: Willis Gene (Willie) Cornelison

Willis Gene (Willie) Cornelison 74, Cainsville, MO passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Liberty, MO hospital.

He was born May 5, 1948, in Osceola, IA the son of Oliver Harold and Pauline Charlotte (Smiley) Cornelison.

Willie graduated from Webster City High School in Webster City, IA in 1966. He was united in marriage to Penny Diann (Bain) on April 23, 1971, in Bethany, MO. To this union two sons were born, Adam Wade and Casey Joe. They started their married life in Redding, IA, then Allendale, MO, and later on Grant City, MO. In 1979 they moved to the farm north of Cainsville.

Willie was employed by the Cainsville R-1 School for over 40 years driving a school bus. He met many other drivers at ball games and track meets who became really good friends. They spent many days at Vo-Tech playing card games and marbles. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping. He loved spending time with his grandsons. He attended church at Ridgeway Assembly of God and loved his church family.

Willis was preceded in death by his father: Oliver in 1984, his Mother: Pauline in 1995, his father-in-law: Junior in 2000, his Mother-in-law: Anna Ruth in 2016, and his son: Casey in 2020, plus many other family members and friends.

He is survived by his wife: Penny of Cainsville; son: Adam (Julie) of Ridgeway, grandsons: Blake and Ethan of Cainsville and Logan of Ridgeway, MO; brothers: Earl J(Diane) of Downing, MO, Harold of Webster City, IA, Tom (Katy) of Murray, IA, and sister: Phyllis Wood of Boone, IA. Many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Per his wishes, no funeral services are planned. Open visitation will be held at Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany from noon to 4 on Thursday, March 23, and 10 to 4 on Friday, March 24. Interment in the Fairview Cemetery north of Cainsville.

