Obituary: Steven Darold Booth

Steven Darold Booth, 76, of Jameson, MO, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Home. He was born on November 14, 1947, in Newton, Iowa, to parents Darold and Betty Booth.

Steven loved fishing, hunting, horseback riding, and camping. He was also a proud member of Highview Baptist Church, the Elks Lodge, and the Camping Club.

Steven is survived by his son Darold Brooks Booth and his wife Katie Booth, stepson Jonathan Burk Cupples, his sister Sandra Herring and her husband Ron Herring of Trenton, MO, and his brother Thomas B. Booth and his wife Donna Booth of Chillicothe, MO. He is also survived by one uncle, one aunt, cousins, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Darold and Betty Booth; grandparents, Byron and Winnie Booth; and grandparents, George and Ruth Egeland.

A visitation service will be held for Steven Booth at Heritage Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on June 11, 2024, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Steven Booth will be buried at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Memorials for Steven Booth can be made to Highview Baptist Church for the Children’s Ministry Awana Program.

