Obituary: Stacy Brooke Eichman

Share To Your Social Network

We gather in remembrance of Stacy “Mama Bear” Eichman, a vibrant soul whose earthly journey commenced on April 11, 1962, and culminated on February 9, 2024. Known to many as Mama Bear, Stacy was a person of remarkable courage, resourcefulness, and unwavering love, who influenced everyone who had the privilege to know her.

Stacy leaves behind her beloved daughter, Chloe Eichman, who will continue to honor her mother’s cherished legacy of love, family, friends, and care. Her irreplaceable presence will be missed immensely by everyone whose lives she touched, yet her spirit will continue to live within their hearts.

Stacy’s personality, a captivating blend of fiery courage, compassionate love, witty humor, and sharp intellect, was a beacon of light in the lives of many. The lessons she shared, such as not judging a book by its cover and being kind to everyone one meets, will continue to guide those she left behind.

Her greatest accomplishments lay in the depth of her relationships and the lives she influenced. She was a proud mother, a supportive friend, a learned academic who graduated from college, and a healer of wounds as she joined her loved ones and mended relationships.

A Memorial Visitation to celebrate Stacy’s vibrant and impactful life will be held on March 2, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions are being raised for “Stacy’s Memorial Fund.” Visit this link to make a donation, or contributions may be sent in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

Stacy, our Mama Bear, was not just an individual; she was a beautiful experience, a poignant story, and a testament to the power of love. Her passing leaves behind an indelible void, but her memory will be a comforting presence, gently reminding us to lead our lives with compassion, love, and kindness. She will be missed dearly by everyone she touched.

Related