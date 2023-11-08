Obituary & Services: Howard Leland “Abe” Pollard

Howard Leland “Abe” Pollard, 88, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, MO.

Abe was born on April 24, 1935, to Howard A. and Susie Ann (Wyatt) Pollard.

On April 16, 1959, he married Shirley Lorene Shandrew in Bethany, Missouri. She survives at the home.

Abe graduated from Princeton High School in 1953 and served in the United States Air Force. He worked for Lowrey-Miller Lumber and Hy-Vee in Princeton, MO, before starting to raise cattle and hay, which he spent the remainder of his life doing. He also drove for McCarty Truck Line, delivering freight. He enjoyed Cardinal baseball, hunting, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Goldie and Mary Etta, seven brothers, Leroy G., Kyle, Melford, Bobby, Rex, Wendell, and J. Buford, and one foster brother, Bobby Jr.

In addition to his wife, Abe is survived by his daughter, Penny (J.W. “Mac”) Pollard-McKelroy, of Arvada, CO; his son, Joe Don Pollard (companion, Kineta Keith), of Princeton, MO; and his sister, Thelma (Ames) Petty, of Clio, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. Burial with military rites will follow at Princeton Cemetery in Princeton, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Princeton Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.