Obituary & Services: Wanda Jean Hollon

Wanda Jean Hollon, 90, of Milan, Missouri passed away Friday morning, January 26, 2024, at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The daughter of Herbert Wiley Tipton and Beulah Christine (Yardley) Tipton, she was born on December 23, 1933.

On May 7, 1952, in Brookfield, Missouri, Wanda was united in marriage to Robert Lee Hollon who preceded her in death in 1997.

Wanda is survived by a son, Robert Lee Hollon Jr. and wife Debbie of Unionville; three daughters, Amy Hollon and significant other Shane Billington of Green City, Sara Jennings and husband Scott of Browning, and Jennifer Russell and husband Randall of Milan; Grandchildren, Drew Alan Russell and wife Ashton, Ian Cole Russell, Emily Christine Jennings, and Ellen Karol Jean Jennings; Great Grandchildren, Lane Noel Russell and Wrenlee Ann Russell; several nieces and nephews.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Robert; one granddaughter, Christina Grace Russell; a brother, Herbert Clifton Tipton; and several nieces and nephews.

Wanda grew up on a farm, west of Milan, and went to McClaskey school until high school, graduating from Milan C-II High School in 1951. After graduating, she worked as a telephone operator and various other jobs around Milan. She was baptized September 16, 1979, west of Reger and was a devout Christian, she was a true servant of the Lord. She was a member of the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Wanda enjoyed playing cards and loved her dogs and cats. There was always a smile on her face, and she loved being around people. Wanda stayed at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for several months and the staff and nurses there held a very special place in her heart.

Funeral services for Wanda will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at the Shatto Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, starting at 10:00 AM, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital or the Shatto Cemetery.

