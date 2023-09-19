Obituary & Services: Rhonda Marlene Gentry

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Rhonda Marlene Gentry was born on April 14, 1955, in Bethany, Mo. She departed this life peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2023, at the age of 68, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness.

She was the daughter of Dub and Carolyn Gentry. Rhonda spent most of her childhood in New Hampton, Mo., and graduated from South Harrison High School in the class of 1973. She then attended Trenton Junior College, where she obtained a clerical degree.

In September 1978, she married Dean Miller, and the couple had one daughter, Maranda Marlene, whom Rhonda lovingly referred to as her “princess.” Rhonda was a devoted mother.

Rhonda worked at Veterinary Medical Supply for four years before becoming a stay-at-home mom for 14 years. She was very active in school activities with Maranda. Later, Rhonda returned to work at American Family Insurance and retired after 20 years of service.

Rhonda was known for her selflessness, contagious smile, and great sense of humor. She loved shopping for bargains, going to the casino, and dining out. She was also famous for her sugar cookies.

Survivors include her daughter, Maranda Story (Amy) of St. Joseph; siblings Randy (Terri) Gentry of Bethany, Linda “Toots” Gentry of St. Joseph, Ted (Linda) Gentry of Kirksville, and Jim Gentry of Ponca City, Okla. She is also survived by aunts Marilyn Goble Blanton and Helen Gentry Owsley, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Today, Mother dear, I miss you so much. Your cheerful smile and your loving presence are deeply missed. Mother, my heart of gold, I will love you all my life. When I am tempted to do wrong, may God strengthen me by sending thoughts dear to you.

Rhonda has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Mo.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, at Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, Mo. Inurnment will follow at Foster Cemetery in New Hampton, Mo. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Foster Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Related