Obituary & Services: Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden

Peggy Jo (Cooper) Nibarger Lumsden, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her residence.

Peggy was born the daughter of Riley and Ethel (Allen) Cooper on June 14, 1939, Hamilton, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Hamilton High School. She was united in marriage to Glen Nibarger on January 28, 1956, in Hamilton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2011. Peggy was then united in marriage to Art Lumsden on August 22, 2015, in Purdin, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Peggy worked as a host for KOA Campground for many years. She also worked for Midwest Vending and Wal-Mart. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Peggy was also a member of Farmer Ettes, and A1 Auxiliary of Texas. She also served as a 4-H Leader for several years.

Survivors include her husband, Art Lumsden of the home; children, Vicki Posch and husband Mark of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Debra Howe of Chillicothe, Missouri, Edward Nibarger and wife Dee of Springfield, Missouri, Jerry Nibarger and wife Diane of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Beth Ann Kehr and husband Tony of Purdin, Missouri; twelve grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Steve Cooper and wife Barb of Pilot Grove, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen Nibarger; one son, Alan Nibarger; four sisters, Pansy Dougan, Mary Leabo, Lucille Stevens, and Esther Smith; and two brothers, Charles Cooper and Bill Cooper.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church and/or St. Luke’s Hospice and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

