Obituary & Services: Patricia Ann (Stratton) McPheeters

Patricia Ann (Stratton) McPheeters – age 85 of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away Sunday afternoon, November 19, 2023, in Springfield, MO.

Patricia was born on December 29, 1937, the daughter of Melvin and Loraine (Barnett) Stratton. Pat grew up in Braymer, MO where she attended school. She married Robert McPheeters on December 8th, 1962, at the Cowgill United Methodist church. They made their home in Lee’s Summit where they raised their daughter, Belinda. Pat worked for Bendix and the Jones Store for many years. She enjoyed sewing, bird watching, and tending to her many flower and vegetable gardens, but her favorite was spending time with family. She and Bob frequently canoed on Missouri rivers and streams. They enjoyed time together at their farm in Cowgill, where she also enjoyed riding ATVs, deer hunting, and fishing. Pat had a close group of lifelong friends. They enjoyed attending fairs and other activities including the occasional trip to Missouri River Casinos. Pat was a fiercely independent, loving, kind, and genuine woman. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob McPheeters; daughter, Belinda Barr, and sister, Barbara. She is survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer Coffman (Steven) of Springfield, MO and Erica Barr of Lee’s Summit, MO; two great-grandchildren, Aleczander and Isabel Coffman; sisters, Louise Thibeault of Central Point, OR and Donna Corbin of Braymer, MO; son-in-law, Kenneth E. Barr of Lake Jackson, TX; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conversation or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in care of the funeral home. Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2023 at Stith Funeral Home in Polo, MO. The family will receive friends one hour before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Braymer Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo (660) 354-2214.