Obituary & Services: Michael Ames Greenlee

Michael Ames Greenlee, son of Ames and Mildred (Day) Greenlee, was born in Wayne County, IA, on October 10, 1947, and passed away on December 5, 2023, at his home in Lake Ozark, MO, at the age of 76.

Mike was raised in Lineville, Iowa, where he graduated in 1965 from Allerton-Clio-Lineville High School. He married Christine Shroyer on December 29, 1967. In 1969, he received a BS degree in biology from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, MO. Following college, he served for two years with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he attended the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science in Dallas, Texas, and graduated as a Valedictorian in August 1972. He and Christine then returned to Princeton to join Mike’s father in the funeral business, where they remained until retirement in June 2016.

Mike served as mayor of Princeton for 18 years and later as a Princeton city councilman. He was the Mercer County coroner and the treasurer of the Princeton Cemetery Association for many years. He was a member of the Princeton United Methodist Church, the Princeton Rotary Club, and Mercer Lodge #35 AF&AM.

Mike enjoyed golfing and taking his family on boat rides. After a spinal cord injury in November 2017, he enjoyed observing nature, binge-watching shows, and following his family and friends through social media.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Karen McVey, his stepbrother, Jerry Martin, and his stepmother, Grace Greenlee.

Mike is survived by his wife, Christine of the home; two daughters, Andrea Greenlee Richards (and partner, Jeremy Houser) of Kirksville, MO, and Gretchen Cleppe (and husband, Mike) of Columbia, MO; five grandchildren, Sam Richards (and wife, Gabby) of Keytesville, MO, Max Richards (and partner, Brandon Vassallo) of New York, NY, Ava Jackson of Kirksville MO, and Ella and Wesley Cleppe of Columbia, MO; two great-grandchildren, Rhys and Rhett Richards; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Princeton Methodist Church, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in Princeton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Princeton Methodist Church and/or Princeton Cemetery Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.