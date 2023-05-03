Obituary & Services: Mary Lois (Montgomery) Schnelle

Mary Schnelle, 91, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Twin Pines Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri, on May 1, 2023, after being a resident there for two years.

Mary Lois (Montgomery) Schnelle was born in Unionville, Missouri, on January 9, 1932, the daughter of Harry and Blanche (Bruce) Montgomery who preceded her in death. She was raised in Unionville and graduated from Unionville High School in 1951. She married William Schnelle in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 1951, while he was in the United States Air Force. William passed away on August 30, 2017.

Mary and William lived in several Iowa towns while William taught school and was a school administrator. They started married life in Perry, Iowa, and then moved to Waukee. They also lived in Indianola, Ames, Gilbert, and Liberty Center. Mary worked in the kitchen in the Ames school district. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, and loving mother to three boys. She liked to sew, making clothes for herself and her nieces. Mary also liked to cook and help William with produce in the garden which he took to the Farmers Market in Unionville. Mary and William moved to his family farm in Sullivan County in 1990. She had taught Sunday School in her younger years.

Mary is survived by three sons, Roger (Jane) Schnelle of Gypsum, Colorado; Fred Schnelle of Unionville, Missouri; and Richard Schnelle of Avon, Colorado. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Montgomery.

Funeral services for Mary will be held at Playle & Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 6, with visitation one hour before the service. Interment will be at the Unionville Cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to the Unionville Cemetery and entrusted to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home, 709 S. 27th St., Unionville, MO 63565.