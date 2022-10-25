Obituary & Services: Marilyn J. (Roberts) Simpson

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Mrs. Marilyn J. Simpson,93, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 7:00 P.M. at Wright Memorial Hospital, Trenton.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 28, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton.

Memorials to Grundy County Breast Cancer Support Group and may be left with Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton.

Mrs. Simpson was born June 26, 1929 in Lincoln, Nebraska the daughter of Wallace and Esther Cady Roberts. Before retiring she was employed by Trenton R-9 School district as a cook.

On April 13, 1952, she was married to Roy Eugene Simpson in Trenton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2019.

Her survivors include her three sons David Simpson and wife Cindy, Trenton, Missouri, Fred Simpson, and wife Glenda, Trenton, Missouri, Ron Simpson, and wife Gayle, Wheeling, Missouri; nine grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter Patty Bunnell, two brothers Donald Roberts and Milford Roberts.