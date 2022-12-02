Obituary & Services: Lois J Pontius

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

We are saddened to announce the passing of Lois Janice (Redman) Pontius of Ridgeway, MO. She passed at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Her passing was the result of a head injury sustained in a fall.

Lois was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, wife, and friend who was kind, independent, generous, and brilliant. Lois is predeceased by her parents: Earl L. and Evleyn (Carlson) Redman and sisters: Carole Anne Redman and Joyce Monti and is survived by her husband, Dale Pontius, Ridgeway; children: Kevin Pontius (Susan), Herkimer, NY, Christina Grossman (Brian), Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren: Elly Pontius, Marlboro, MA, Cassie Pontius, Herkimer, NY, Carly Pontius, Herkimer, NY; brothers: Dale Redman (Evelyn), Altamont, MO, Lyle Redman, Arkansas City, KS, Gary Redman (Pauline), Gallatin, MO, Dean Redman (Marcia), Chapel Hill, NC, David Redman (Jenny), St. Joseph, MO; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, at Bethany Memorial Chapel, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway. The family will receive friends from 1:oo p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial gifts are suggested to the First Christian Church of Bethany.