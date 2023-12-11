Obituary & Services: Keith Wayne Thogmartin

Keith Wayne Thogmartin, a 69-year-old resident of Spickard, Missouri, passed away on December 6th, 2023, at 9:30 p.m.

Keith Thogmartin was born in Trenton, Missouri, on June 10th, 1954. He was the son of the late Leroy and Lulu Thogmartin. Keith attended high school and graduated from Trenton, Missouri. He spent his summers working on the farm for his grandfather Burl Cornwell in Brimson, Missouri.

In 1975, Keith was married to Kimberly Ann Rogers of Galt, Missouri, and had two sons, Jason and Jesse. He spent most of his career in construction as a concrete and rough-in carpenter. After retirement, Keith enjoyed fishing, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Keith is survived by three younger sisters, Robin Betz, Linda Moffitt, and Carolyn Thogmartin; his sons, Jason and Jesse Thogmartin; two nephews, Clay Williams and Daniel Betz; and a niece, Cara Hicks. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Lula Thogmartin.

The family plans to have a celebration of life at “The Space” in Trenton, Missouri, on Saturday, December 16th, from 2-5 p.m. All are invited to attend and pay their respects.