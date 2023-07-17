Obituary & Services: Garry Glenn LaFaver

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Garry Glenn LaFaver, 86 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at his home.

Garry was born in Green City, Missouri to Isaac Glen and Irene (Helms) LaFaver. He married Harriet (Zawlocki) LaFaver on June 29, 1957, and she survives of the home. Also surviving: One daughter, Renee Korpics and husband Wayne of Findlay, Ohio, and one son, Garry Dale LaFaver and wife Debbie of Browning, Missouri; Grandchildren, Lauren (Logan) Cooper, Ethan Korpics, Logan Korpics, and Kayleigh LaFaver; special extended grandchildren, Shannon McCollum, Madison McCollum, Courtney McCollum, Kari Lorton, Kelsie Lorton, and Kasady Lorton; a brother, Roger LaFaver and wife Barbara of North Aurora, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

Garry was preceded in death by His parents; a son, Michael Ray LaFaver; and a sister, Sandra and husband Larry Williams.

Garry grew up in Green City and attended school there until his last years of high school where he attended and graduated from Milan C-II High School. After graduating he served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Michigan, that is where he met Harriet. Garry was in the real estate business for over 15 years and was a police officer for 25 years with the Berkely, Illinois police department. After retiring he then was the head of security of Proviso West and Elmhurst High Schools in Illinois. Garry and Harriet moved back to Milan 23 years ago and he was a member of the American Legion Post #228, where he served several years as Commander. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Association, Northeast Missouri Car Club, Kiwanis, The Loyal Order of Moose, and the Elmhurst Masonic Lodge in Illinois.

A funeral service for Garry will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. A visitation is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service being held at 7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion Post #228.

