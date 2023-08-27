Obituary & Services: Arthur Haynes Jr.

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Arthur Haynes Jr., 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home.

Haynes was born to Arthur Sr. and Nora Gillispie Haynes on March 17, 1935, in Chillicothe. He graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Chillicothe in 1953 and married Mary Louise Conway on July 6, 1957, also in Chillicothe. Haynes served in the U.S. Marines from 1953 to 1956. He owned and operated Chillicothe Wholesale Plumbing Supply from 1962 until his retirement in 1997. A member of St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe, he also belonged to the Vern R. Glick American Legion Post 25. Haynes enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as fishing, hunting, gardening, and time at his cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Louise Haynes; four children, Julie Kline and husband Fritz, Bill Haynes and wife Dianna, Michael Haynes and wife Jeannie, and Jennifer Gunderson and husband Larry; one son-in-law, Randy Price; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Janet Price.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church in Chillicothe on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the same location on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at 6 p.m., with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.

Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home in Chillicothe on Monday from noon to 4 p.m. Burial will be at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban Catholic Church, Bishop Hogan Memorial School, or a memorial mass card and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

