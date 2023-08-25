Obituary: Richard Dean Preszler

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Richard Dean Preszler, 71, of Princeton, Mo., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Jerome and Mary (Little) Preszler.

He married Kathy Ruth McBain in Wisconsin in 1979. She survives him and resides at their home.

Richard graduated from Mercer High School in 1972 and was a member of the Princeton First Assembly of God Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his son, Brian Preszler of Brookfield, Mo.; daughter, Michelle Howard of Raleigh, N.C.; granddaughter, Alexia Preszler; grandson, Donavon Lawson; brothers, Terry Preszler of Trenton, Mo., and Steve Miller of Rockford, Ill.; sister, Cindy Miller of Joplin, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, Mo. The family will hold memorial services at a later date.

Related