Obituary: Kurby Lane Arnold

Kurby Lane Arnold passed away November 28, 2023 at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Kurby Arnold, 70, Bethany died Tuesday at Cameron Regional Hospital.

Kurby was born November 5, 1953 in Bethany to Everett and Yvonna (Sanders) Arnold.

Kurby worked for Bud Comer on his turkey farm, later he was a custodian at the V.A. Hospital in Columbia, MO. He was a member of the Coin Club, Trenton.

He was preceded in the by his parents.

He is survived by his sister: Teresa Kent, Maysville and brother: Herb Arnold, Salina, KS. Nieces and Nephews.

Kurby has been cremated under the direction of Bethany Memorial Chapel. There will be no services at this time.