Nuisance incidents see a large increase in first half of 2023

The Trenton Police Department reports that 99 nuisance incidents have been filed so far this year as of July 24th. That is an increase of 25 from what was reported through June 26th. It is down 54 from what was reported from January through July 25th last year.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints involved grass and weeds, with 44 incidents. There were 40 involving trash and debris, 13 involving unregistered vehicles, and two involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Forty-four incidents are currently active, 42 have been cleared, and 13 have been prosecuted. There are nine nuisance-related incidents on the court docket.

