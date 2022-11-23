Northwest Missouri man dies, another injured, in three-vehicle crash on Highway 148

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri man died and another resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County one-half mile south of Hopkins.

All vehicles were northbound on Highway 148 when two trailing vehicles slowed for a farm implement. A Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear of a sports utility vehicle, pushing it into the rear of a car.

The driver of the SUV, 75-year-old Marcus Nelson of Hopkins, was pronounced dead at Mosiac Hospital in Maryville. His passenger, 67-year-old Glenda Wyer-Nelson of Hopkins received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosiac in Maryville No injuries were noted for the truck driver, 45-year-old John Paxson of Mount Ayr, Iowa nor for the driver of the car, 25-year-old Benjamin Hart of Sheridan, Missouri.

After impact, the sports utility vehicle went off the west side of the highway and into a yard. The other vehicles came to a controlled stop and sustained minor damage.

All occupants in the vehicles were using seat belts. The SUV was demolished.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.