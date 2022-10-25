North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center earns re-accreditation from National Children’s Alliance

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center has been awarded re-accreditation by National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review process. As the accrediting agency for Children’s Advocacy Centers across the country, the National Children’s Alliance awards various levels of accreditation and membership to centers responding to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. Accreditation is the highest level of membership with the National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.

Accredited CACs must undergo a re-accreditation process every five years to ensure that best practices are continually being applied. With accreditation standards being updated in 2017, re-accreditation this year reflects the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy’s commitment to providing evidence-based methods of practice.

The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center was established in 2003, first accredited in 2004, and re-accredited in 2010 and 2015 respectfully. The Center goes through the accreditation process every five years. Services provided include forensic interviews, advocacy and support, trauma counseling, multi-disciplinary team case reviews, case tracking, and medical referral for the rural Missouri counties of: Caldwell, Carroll, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan. The Center provided services to 218 children throughout 2021. Cases can take up to two years to reach a resolution. As an Accredited Member of the National Children’s Alliance, the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive, coordinated, and compassionate services to victims of child abuse.

National Children’s Alliance awards Accredited Membership is based on a CAC’s compliance with 10 national standards of accreditation to ensure effective, efficient, and consistent delivery of services to child abuse victims. Accredited Members must utilize a functioning and effective multidisciplinary team approach to work collaboratively in child abuse investigation, prosecution, and treatment. National Children’s Alliance also considers standards regarding a center’s cultural competency and diversity, forensic interviews, victim support and advocacy, medical evaluation, therapeutic intervention, and a child-focused setting.

For more information visit the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center website.