Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves Career Ladder updates and changes for next school year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved Career Ladder updates and changes for the upcoming school year on June 14. It was determined that Stage 1, consisting of 50 hours for up to $1,500, would be suitable for the teachers’ workload and the budget.

This approval came after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education requested the district to revise its Career Ladder plan to incorporate stage hours of 50, 75, and 100. Newtown-Harris has 11 employees eligible for the Career Ladder, and more information regarding the changes will be shared with the staff soon.

The board also approved the propane and gas bids from MFA. The propane bid was set at $1.699 for 35,000 gallons, while the gas bid included $3.0611 per gallon for Number 2 Clear Boss Performance Diesel and $2.7609 per gallon for 87 Octane Unleaded E10.

Furthermore, the board accepted a bid of $17,000 from Central Restaurant Products for a walk-in freezer, which was the lowest among the three bids received. Of the total amount, $16,500 will be funded through a state grant aimed at improving kitchen equipment. Additionally, the board requested footings for the concrete pad on which the freezer will be placed.

A proposal for a bus mechanic from the Princeton R-5 School District was also approved.

The following personnel appointments were approved for the next school year: Kelly Sadler as a physical therapist, Shelly Gray as a physical therapist assistant, Kristyn Thomas as an occupational therapist, Denise Ewing as a speech-language pathologist, and Julie Tucker as speech-language pathologist assistant.

The board received a single bank bid from First Interstate Bank. However, they opted to take no immediate action and explore other options in the future.

The board expressed a desire to further review the policies and regulations of the Missouri Consultants for Education, but these matters were postponed until the next meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Copeland reported that he had conversations with Rush Trucking and the Missouri United School Insurance Council regarding a bus fuel incident. Rush Trucking inquired about the bus status, while MUSIC informed Copeland that the inspection report was being processed. A preliminary report indicated that the two buses would be considered total losses. Additional information from MUSIC will be shared with the district soon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the approval of both inspected buses, while the other two buses located at Rush Trucking were not evaluated and are deemed defective until further notice. If the preliminary report from MUSIC is accurate, the defective buses will not undergo inspection.

Cross country, marching band activities, and color guard have now been registered with the Missouri State High School Athletics Association. Superintendent Copeland stated that Grundy R-5 should have one to two individuals interested in cross country and a few interested in music activities. Newtown-Harris will serve as the host district, and the cooperative agreement will reflect the necessary adjustments.

During discussions, the board evaluated the web platform SCHOOLinSITES. After an initial assessment, Superintendent Copeland reported that it appeared to offer a quality product with responsive technical support at a fraction of the cost compared to previous options considered. The estimated cost for transitioning or migrating to the site would be around $1,800, with an additional yearly cost of $900. Copeland noted that the company is flexible regarding costs and contracts.

Newtown-Harris was accepted into the Success-Ready School Network through the Innovation Learning Design Zone. This pathway offers opportunities for competency-based education and professional development training for staff, as well as alternative forms of evaluation for students. Copeland mentioned that Newtown-Harris is in line for the third cohort, allowing them to utilize evaluation systems other than the Missouri Assessment Program test to assess students. The district is expected to be eligible for the waiver starting from the 2025-2026 school year.

On June 12, district superintendents received official guidance documents related to the $38,000 teacher minimum grant money from the state and DESE. The grant will cover the difference between Newtown-Harris’s salary schedule and an additional 16% for benefits. Based on the district’s salary schedule, Copeland estimated that the district would receive approximately $50,000 to $60,000 from the state. This additional funding will enable the district to provide a substantial raise for veteran staff members this year. Salaries in subsequent years will depend on the state budget.

Copeland reported that Newtown-Harris was one of over 100 school districts in attendance at the District Continuous Improvement Conference in Springfield last week. The conference was funded by DESE. The district was among the 10 selected in the state to participate in a cohort focused on DCI and Multi-Tier Systems of Support. Newtown-Harris was allocated approximately $10,000 in value for professional development and training to support their improvement processes. Copeland emphasized that the DCI and MTSS work aligns well with the district’s CSIP goals, aiming to improve MAP and End of Course scores to 80% proficiency and above.

At the conference, Copeland collaborated with other small school districts to enhance the delivery of the Continuous School Improvement Plan and its components to the staff and district. The superintendent aims to set a goal for Newtown-Harris to present at the conference next year and explore the possibility of organizing an off-campus retreat as part of the board’s responsibilities for the next year.

In late May, the district hosted an HVAC company for three days. During this time, the company conducted cleaning and efficiency improvements on all ductwork and air conditioning window units. This service, valued at approximately $100,000, was made possible by federal funding allocated to Missouri to ensure clean air within the district by eliminating contaminants. Copeland expressed his astonishment at the amount of dust and debris removed from the ducts, which was a rather unpleasant sight. Multiple bags were required to contain the collected waste.

Over the past two months, Newtown-Harris has received several grants. The district obtained $500 in supplies for students by applying for the Feminine Hygiene Products Grant. Additionally, they received the Stop the Bleed Grant, which will provide tourniquets and training to enhance the district’s emergency response capabilities in the event of a catastrophic situation. Newtown-Harris also qualified for $1,600 in Flex/Literacy Grant funding, which will be used to acquire early literacy books and implement strategies for young readers.

The district received a safety grant from Raptor Technology, which will aid in streamlining the district’s emergency management and response technology, facilitating better internal communication among staff and external communication during emergencies. The grant, supported by federal funds, will cover a three-year period and amount to approximately $9,000.

Newtown-Harris also secured the MO Goes Tech Grant, enabling the district to acquire an additional $1,000 worth of technology for students. By the end of the upcoming school year, over half of Newtown-Harris will be utilizing devices that are less than six months old.

Copeland reported that Newtown-Harris is joining a consortium of rural districts seeking to capitalize on federal funding aimed at updating and improving the bus fleet by transitioning to electric vehicles. The district is on track to receive a $395,000 federal grant through a third-party provider. This grant will cover the acquisition of an electric bus and the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the transition toward an electric fleet.

Mic Halferty and Caleb Fairley are leading a team of 10 student workers in various tasks, including cleaning, moving, organizing, and landscaping. They work five days a week.

Related