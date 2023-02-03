New website launched to help prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team to Prevent Suicide among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families has launched a new website to further the state’s efforts in reducing suicides.

The website provides general information on the team’s projects and strategic priorities, the impact suicide is having on the military community, and resources for both members of the military community and for anyone wishing to support them. The website also offers access to free online military culture and suicide prevention training through PsychArmor for healthcare providers, Veterans, employers, military family members, and others.

Missouri established a Governor’s Challenge team in 2021 under Governor Parson’s leadership. The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families is a non-partisan state interagency team created to collaborate, plan, and implement suicide prevention best practices and policies for service members, Veterans, and their families across the state.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration originally launched the Governor’s and Mayor’s Challenges to bring together leaders in community and state governments to prevent suicide among service members, Veterans, and their families.

The Missouri Governor’s Challenge Team consists of members from the Governor’s Office, Department of Mental Health, Department of Social Services, Missouri Veterans Commission, Office of the State Courts Administrator, Missouri National Guard, Department of Corrections, Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, American Legion – Missouri, Compass Health Network, Missouri AgrAbility, Missouri Behavioral Health Council, Missouri Institute of Mental Health – Safer Homes Collaborative, Missouri Suicide Prevention Network, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

For more information send an email to [email protected].

