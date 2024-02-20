Gallatin School Board approves 2024-2025 calendar

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education, on February 16, approved the 2024-2025 district calendar. Superintendent Dr. Justin Collins presented two options for consideration. The board selected the option that sets the first day of school on August 19.

Additionally, a Missouri School Boards Association policy update was adopted.

Following a closed session, the board extended job offers for the upcoming school year to Brent Burke for the high school principal position, Christopher Wever for the middle school principal position, and Nicole Thogmartin for the elementary school principal position. Their salaries will be finalized at a later date.

Brock Goodman received a job offer as a teacher and the varsity football head coach for the next school year.

Janell Lee was also offered a teaching position for the upcoming school year.

Jeremy Borges was appointed to the assistant baseball coach position, while Kimberly Borges and Jessica DeVaul were selected for the fifth grade basketball coach positions for the next school year.

The board accepted resignations from Emily Perry as an elementary special education teacher, Chad Sullenger as the middle school boys basketball coach, Penny Gardner as the middle school girls basketball coach and middle school boys track coach, and Rachelle Chadwick as the varsity basketball cheer coach, effective at the end of this school year.

