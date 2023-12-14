New highway patrol trooper assigned to Linn and Chariton counties in Troop B

One of the 25 troopers set to graduate from the Highway Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy next week has been assigned to area counties. The first assignment for Tristan Miller of Shelby is in Linn and Chariton counties in Troop B.

The Law Enforcement Academy graduation is scheduled to take place in the Academy gym in Jefferson City on December 22nd at 10 a.m. The event will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is slated to deliver the keynote address. Retired Oklahoma County, Oklahoma Sheriff John Whetsel, and Colonel Eric Olson are also scheduled to address the class. Robin Ransom of the Supreme Court of Missouri will administer the oath of office to the new troopers. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors, and the 135th Army Band, Missouri Army National Guard, will perform the National Anthem. Pastor Delbert Hampton of the Unity Baptist Church of Fulton will offer the invocation and benediction.

The 118th Recruit Class began their training at the Academy on July 3rd. The new troopers are set to report for duty in their assigned troops on January 8th.