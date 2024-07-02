New biosecurity measures for dairy cattle at 2024 Missouri State Fair

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg have announced updated biosecurity protocols for dairy cattle exhibiting at the 2024 Missouri State Fair, scheduled for Aug. 8-18 in Sedalia.

All lactating dairy cattle must have a negative H5N1 influenza test within seven days before arrival at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Lactating cows should be milked on personal milking machines, as the fairgrounds’ milking parlor will not be available to exhibit dairy cattle.

“These health requirements are in place for the 2024 Missouri State Fair in an effort to protect the dairy industry and all of agriculture,” said Strubberg. “There have been no cases of H5N1 influenza detected in Missouri dairy cattle. Still, we want to operate in a manner of caution while allowing dairy exhibitors the opportunity to show their animals.”

The MDA has provided guidelines for testing lactating dairy cows. Testing must be completed at a National Animal Health Laboratory Network (NAHLN) veterinary diagnostic laboratory, such as the MDA Animal Health Laboratory in Springfield or the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in Columbia, with samples submitted by an accredited veterinarian. There will be no laboratory charges for the test, and results can be reported upon arrival at the fair with a lab report or on the Certificate of Veterinary Inspection document.

Exhibitors and their veterinarians are asked to alert the laboratory before submission to ensure adequate time is allowed for results before the Missouri State Fair. Samples must be collected from each lactating cow within seven days of arrival at the fairgrounds.

The use of portable milking machines is another step to avoid spreading the virus unknowingly from one herd to another. Missouri State Fair staff will work with exhibitors to collect and properly dispose of the milk, which will not enter the food supply.

“The dairy cattle show is an important and historical part of the Missouri State Fair,” Strubberg continued. “We want to do everything possible to continue the tradition of exhibiting dairy cattle at the fair while also maintaining healthy, safe dairy herds.”

