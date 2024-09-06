Motorcycle chase from Plattsburg to Cameron ends in arrest of Lathrop man

A law enforcement pursuit that started in Plattsburg ended just north of Cameron, resulting in the arrest of a motorcyclist. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Ryan Mapes of Lathrop was taken into custody on Wednesday evening.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began pursuing the motorcycle through the streets of Cameron. The chase continued north on Highway 69 before the driver attempted to navigate a field, causing him to lay the motorcycle down. Afterward, Mapes allegedly fled on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter, deploying K-9 teams and drones to assist in the search. Mapes was eventually taken into custody and faces numerous charges, one of which is under the newly implemented “Valentine’s Law.” This law makes it a felony to flee from law enforcement and carries a mandatory prison sentence of one year without the possibility of parole or probation. Mapes’ bond was set at $10,000.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from several agencies, including the Highway Patrol, DeKalb and Daviess County Sheriff’s Offices, and the Plattsburg Police Department. K-9 teams from Caldwell and Andrew County Sheriff’s Departments and the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron also assisted. Drones were provided by Cameron Police and an emergency management agency.

