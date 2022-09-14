Missouri Secretary of State affirms recreational marijuana, Amendment 3, remains on November ballot

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Secretary Ashcroft, for a third time, was pleased with the court’s decision pertaining to Amendment 3. The Supreme Court of Missouri expedited the application for transfer of Sweeney v. Ashcroft and issued an order denying transfer. This effectively upholds Ashcroft’s ballot certification and the process pertaining to the Marijuana Ballot Initiative.

“I represent the people of Missouri,” Ashcroft said. “Regardless of how I personally feel about a ballot measure, my job is to follow the law and that’s what I did.”

Just one day ago, the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled that Ashcroft “correctly certified the Initiative Petition as sufficient, and correctly directed that the Initiative Petition appears on the November 8, 2022, general election ballot.”

This determination by the courts comes just in time as today marks the statutory deadline for any changes to the ballot.

Ashcroft believes voting is a right and a responsibility – he would ask voters to self-educate on this issue and all ballot measures in order to make informed decisions at the ballot box.