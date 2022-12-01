Missouri woman sentenced to 2+ years in prison, ordered to repay $357,000 in pandemic loan fraud

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Wednesday sentenced a woman from St. Louis County, Missouri to 27 months in prison for committing a $357,000 fraud involving a pandemic relief program.

Judge Pitlyk also ordered Rose Ann Shaw, 65, of Ladue, to repay the money, which she had fraudulently obtained via Paycheck Protection Program loans. The PPP loans were designed to help save jobs at small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaw lied about the number of employees and the companies’ payroll in her applications on behalf of three companies that she’d set up.

On May 11, 2020, Shaw applied for a PPP loan on behalf of Shaw Investments LLC, falsely claiming it had seven employees and an average monthly payroll of $44,400. She received a $111,000 loan.

On May 29, 2020, Shaw submitted a PPP loan application on behalf of Shaw Brokerage Real Estate Investment Firm LLC, falsely claiming the company had seven employees and an average monthly payroll of $54,256. She received a $135,638 loan.

In August 2020, Shaw submitted an application for Vision LLC, falsely claiming it also had seven employees and an average monthly payroll of $44,400. She got another $111,000.

Shaw pleaded guilty on February 28 to one count of bank fraud.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll prosecuted the case.