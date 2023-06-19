Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of June 16, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made multiple arrests made over the weekend of June 16, 2023, in northern Missouri.



At approximately 6:47 PM, Joseph Judge was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Linn County. The 52-year-old male is facing a Macon County warrant for failure to appear. He was held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and release information indicates that he was bondable.

On June 16, the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested James P. Mason, a 50-year-old male from Carrollton, Missouri. He was taken into custody at around 3:19 PM in Carroll County. Mason is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Carroll County facility under a 24-hour hold.

Travis W. Evans, a 33-year-old male from Osborn, Missouri, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Friday in Clinton County at 10:02 PM. Evans is facing multiple charges, including misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, a felony probation and parole warrant, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, and failure to signal. He is currently being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department with no bond.

Pamela M. Vanta, a 45-year-old female from Globe, Arizona, was taken into custody on Friday at 11:08 AM in Harrison County. Vanta is facing charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held at the Harrison County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

