Missouri State Highway Patrol reports additional arrests over the weekend of February 10, 2023

Local News February 12, 2023February 12, 2023 KTTN News
MSHP Cruiser and Boat
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ram Lian of Kentwood, Michigan was arrested in Daviess County on February 10th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place a vehicle not in motion near the right-hand side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Fifty-five-year-old Janna Mayfield of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County on February 10th. She had a Sullivan County warrant for seven counts of allegedly passing a bad check. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, and the Patrol notes she is bondable.

Twenty-five-year-old Ator Kondok of Kansas City was arrested in Sullivan County on February 11th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, not having a valid operator’s license, and not having insurance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail before being released.

Post Views: 2,824
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.