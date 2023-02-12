Missouri State Highway Patrol reports additional arrests over the weekend of February 10, 2023

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ram Lian of Kentwood, Michigan was arrested in Daviess County on February 10th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place a vehicle not in motion near the right-hand side of the highway. He was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Fifty-five-year-old Janna Mayfield of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County on February 10th. She had a Sullivan County warrant for seven counts of allegedly passing a bad check. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail, and the Patrol notes she is bondable.

Twenty-five-year-old Ator Kondok of Kansas City was arrested in Sullivan County on February 11th. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, not having a valid operator’s license, and not having insurance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail before being released.

