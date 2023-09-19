Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri on September 17, 2023

Local News September 19, 2023September 19, 2023 Digital Correspondent
MSHP Cruiser and Boat
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine arrests across various counties in North Missouri on September 17, 2023. The arrests ranged from charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) to failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, among other violations. All individuals were initially held at various county jails or law enforcement centers.

Arrests by County

Adair County

  • Patterson, Elizabeth A
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:52 a.m.
    • Age: 40
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Hillsboro, MO
    • Charge: DWI
    • Where Held: Adair County Jail
    • Release Info: Released

Buchanan County

  • Lucas, Dashawn D
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:19 a.m.
    • Age: 23
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: St. Joseph, MO
    • Charge: DWI – Alcohol; Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway
    • Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • Rideaux, Austin D
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 2:48 a.m.
    • Age: 31
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: St. Joseph, MO
    • Charge: DWI – Alcohol Prior Offender
    • Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • Burns, Megan D
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 5:26 p.m.
    • Age: 32
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Savannah, MO
    • Charge: DWI – Alcohol
    • Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
    • Release Info: 24-hour hold
  • Sullivan, Lawrence E
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 6:15 p.m.
    • Age: 60
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: St Joseph, MO
    • Charge: DWI – Alcohol; Failed to stop at stop sign
    • Where Held: Released
    • Release Info: Released

Clinton County

  • Hernandez, Florencio E
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 7:06 p.m.
    • Age: 36
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Fairview, MO
    • Charge: DWI – Alcohol; Driving without valid license; Speed; Lane use
    • Where Held: Clinton County Sheriff’s Department
    • Release Info: 12-hour hold

Lewis County

  • McMurdo, Danielle N
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:33 a.m.
    • Age: 26
    • Gender: Female
    • City/State: Monroe City, MO
    • Charge: DWI; Failure to maintain right half of the roadway
    • Where Held: Lewis County Jail
    • Release Info: Released

Linn County

  • Thompson, Wendell C
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 3:33 p.m.
    • Age: 56
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Montgomery, IL
    • Charge: Driving while intoxicated; Fail to signal; Consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving
    • Where Held: Released on summons
    • Release Info: Released

Shelby County

  • Langerud, Travis E
    • Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:38 a.m.
    • Age: 44
    • Gender: Male
    • City/State: Perry, MO
    • Charge: DWI; Failure to maintain the right half of the roadway
    • Where Held: Shelby County Sheriff’s Department
    • Release Info: Released
Post Views: 2,982
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.