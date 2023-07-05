Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests in north Missouri on the July 4th holiday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol made several arrests on the Fourth of July, ensuring public safety during the holiday celebrations. The following individuals were apprehended and charged with various offenses across different counties in north Missouri.

In Daviess County, Simon D. Castillo, a 32-year-old male from Wathena, KS, was taken into custody at 9:26 AM. Castillo faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a license, and failure to properly affix motor vehicle plates. He was being held at the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Clark County saw two arrests on Independence Day. Edwin Torres-Pavon, a 38-year-old male from West Palm Beach, FL, was arrested at 5:22 PM. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. Torres-Pavon was being held at the Clark County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Additionally, Linn County authorities arrested Taurean D. Harris, a 34-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, at 2:58 PM. Harris is facing charges of felony driving while suspended and speeding, however, he was released from custody by the Brookfield Police Department.

Lastly, Latasha S. McGhee, a 20-year-old female from Waterloo, IA, was arrested in Clark County at 2:33 PM. McGhee was charged with possession of marijuana (10 grams or less), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of liquor by a minor, speeding, and failure to wear a seatbelt. She has since been released from the Clark County Jail.

