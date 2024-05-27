Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 32 arrests in north Missouri between May 23-26, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported numerous arrests in North Missouri from May 23, 2024, to May 26, 2024. A total of 32 individuals were arrested for various offenses during this period, including driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to maintain valid vehicle registration.

Joshua J. Feighert, 21, of Maryville, Missouri, was arrested on May 23, 2024, at 5:56 p.m. in Daviess County. Feighert was charged with speeding at 103 mph in a 55 mph zone, failure to yield, and failing to maintain plates. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

James W. Henderson, 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on May 23, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. in Buchanan County. Henderson had a felony warrant for non-support issued by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Mark L. Wilson, 55, of Ridgeway, Missouri, was arrested on May 23, 2024, at 7:55 p.m. in Harrison County. Wilson faced charges of violating a court order, no insurance, and was held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. He was bondable.

Carson R. Anselmo, 20, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was arrested on May 23, 2024, at 9:03 p.m. in Holt County. Anselmo was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Carlos L. Sanchez, 35, of Rock Port, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 2:56 a.m. in Atchison County. Sanchez was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license for the second offense, and no insurance. He was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Ashama R. Wheeler Johnson, 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 11:01 a.m. in Buchanan County. She had a warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, driving while suspended, and no seatbelt. She was held at the Buchanan County Jail and was bondable.

Suleiman J. Tunka, 18, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. in Harrison County. Tunka was charged with excessive speeding at 126 mph in a 70 mph zone. He was held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Damen R. Jones, 21, of Hardin, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 8:19 p.m. in Buchanan County. Jones faced charges of unsafe lane change and a traffic warrant from Ray County. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Cooper A. Odell, 19, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 10:19 p.m. in Buchanan County. Odell was charged with a registration violation and a misdemeanor Buchanan County warrant for failure to obey a traffic control device. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Alicia J. Endicott, 45, of Gallatin, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 10:38 p.m. in Daviess County. Endicott was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for the first time. She was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Joseph L. Shaw, 32, of Buckner, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 12:25 a.m. in Daviess County. Shaw faced charges of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (drugs), endangering the welfare of a child, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no license, and no insurance. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Tyler K. Brinkley, 35, of Blue Springs, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 1:15 a.m. in Grundy County. Brinkley was charged with a Class B misdemeanor driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and a Class C misdemeanor for failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released after processing.

Bonus Otto, 28, of Willmar, Minnesota, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 1:55 a.m. in Buchanan County. Otto faced charges of a misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended and driving while revoked. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Korbin L. Fletchall, 20, of Stanberry, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 2:38 a.m. in Gentry County. Fletchall was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Nicholas V. Miller, 39, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 7:15 a.m. in Clinton County. Miller was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Magomed K. Kipkeev, 41, of Wheeling, Illinois, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 10:08 a.m. in Harrison County. Kipkeev faced a Newton County misdemeanor warrant for no seat belt. He was held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Dylan J. Despain, 31, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 1:01 p.m. in Buchanan County. Despain faced charges from a St. Joseph Police Department misdemeanor warrant for no valid license and another charge for no valid license. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and was bondable.

Alonzo E. Burton, 31, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 4:47 p.m. in Caldwell County. Burton faced charges of speeding and a traffic warrant from Henry County. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center and was bondable.

Donato G. Valeriano, 40, of Grant City, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 8:20 p.m. in Gentry County. Valeriano was charged with driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Cory J. Farrell, 25, of Grant City, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 10:45 p.m. in Worth County. Farrell faced charges of driving while revoked for the third or subsequent time, failure to yield to an emergency motor vehicle sounding sirens and displaying red and blue lights, failure to equip a motor vehicle with two approved tail lamps, and failure to register a motor vehicle. He was released after processing.

Rogatien Embele, 27, of Cactusmoore, Texas, was arrested on May 26, 2024, at 1:20 a.m. in Harrison County. Embele was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 or more mph and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was released after processing.

Zachary J. Marrs, 39, of Trenton, Missouri, was arrested on May 26, 2024, at 8:37 a.m. in Daviess County. Marrs faced multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated (drugs) as a prior offender, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, no insurance, resisting arrest, assault in the fourth degree, and bribery of a public servant. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Dakota M. Isenbletter Scott, 28, of Milan, Missouri, was arrested on May 24, 2024, at 11:15 p.m. in Sullivan County. Scott was charged with driving while intoxicated and was released after processing.

James L. Dile, 23, of New Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 3:36 p.m. in Monroe County. Dile was charged with boating with excessive blood alcohol content and allowing a person to ride on the gunwale. He was released after processing.

Joshua D. Hoffman, 33, of Moscow Mills, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 7:42 p.m. in Marion County. Hoffman was charged with boating with excessive blood alcohol content. He was released after processing.

Anne M. Arcement Morvant, 55, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 9:14 p.m. in Putnam County. Morvant was charged with driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and failing to maintain the right half of the roadway. She was released after processing.

Thomas B. Morvant, 56, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 9:43 p.m. in Putnam County. Morvant faced a charge of driving while intoxicated (alcohol). He was held at the Putnam County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Christian S. Stretch, 43, of Chillicothe, Missouri, was arrested on May 25, 2024, at 10:42 p.m. in Chariton County. Stretch was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was released after processing.

Leonidas Flores, 51, of Milan, Missouri, was arrested on May 26, 2024, at 1:40 a.m. in Sullivan County. Flores faced charges of driving while intoxicated (alcohol) and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. He was released after processing.

Willie K. Market, 37, of Courtland, Mississippi, was arrested on May 26, 2024, at 1:40 p.m. in Clark County. Market faced charges of no driver’s license, speeding, no insurance, and a misdemeanor Clark County warrant for failure to appear for no driver’s license and speeding. He was held at the Clark County Jail and was bondable.

Matthew M. March, 46, of Brashear, Missouri, was arrested on May 26, 2024, at 7:45 p.m. in Adair County. March faced a felony Schuyler County warrant for child support. He was held at the Adair County Jail and was bondable.

Joseph J. Recor, 26, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested on May 26, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. in Lewis County. Recor was charged with driving while intoxicated. He was released after processing.

