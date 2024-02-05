Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 19 arrests in north Missouri between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported 19 arrests in north Missouri between February 1 and February 5, 2024. The reasons for these arrests range from driving while intoxicated (DWI) to various warrants for failure to appear.

Adair County saw multiple individuals apprehended for DWI and related offenses:

Parker R. Adams , a 23-year-old male from Independence, MO, was arrested on February 3 for DWI first offense and speeding. Adams was processed roadside and released.

Jennifer L. Johnson , a 45-year-old female from Green Castle, MO, was arrested on February 3 for her first DWI offense. She was processed at the Adair County Sheriff’s Department and released.

Mallory J. Singleton, a 29-year-old female from Kirksville, MO, was arrested on February 4 for DWI. She was processed roadside and released.

Macon County:

Isaac M. Smith, a 33-year-old male from Salem, VA, was arrested on February 3. He faced multiple charges, including felony domestic assault from Green County and Macon County, driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, and federal motor carrier violations. Smith was held at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

Monroe County:

Danny R. Hornbarger, a 32-year-old male from Madison, MO, was arrested on February 3 for driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was processed and released.

Shelby County:

Roger D. Smith, a 73-year-old male from Shelbyville, MO, was arrested on February 3 for DWI, failure to signal, and consuming an alcoholic beverage while driving. He was processed at the Shelbina Police Department and released.

Buchanan County witnessed several arrests for DWI and other charges:

Alexander D. Castillo , a 21-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 1 for DWI and exceeding the posted speed limit. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail under a 24-hour hold.

Christopher M. Kidd , a 33-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested on February 1 for a warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge. He was held at the Buchanan County Jail and his release was bondable.

Steven R. Galloway , a 35-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 2 for a city ordinance warrant for failure to appear on a controlled substance charge. He was processed at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and his release was bondable.

Brittany S. Rivera , a 34-year-old female from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 3 for probation violation, failure to appear for traffic charges, exceeding the posted speed limit, and driving while revoked. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center with no bond.

Yanza Basulto Zamora, a 32-year-old female from West Palm Beach, FL, was arrested on February 3 for DWI. She was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center under a 24-hour hold.

Clinton County:

David Manzano , a 35-year-old male from Ft Worth, TX, was arrested on February 2 for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear related to operating a vehicle without a valid license. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and his release was bondable.

Katherine E. Pilcher , a 24-year-old female from Cedar Rapids, IA, was arrested on February 2 for DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department under a 12-hour hold.

Edward R. Grayson, a 38-year-old male from Plattsburg, MO, was arrested on February 3 for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a speeding charge. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and his release was bondable.

Atchison County:

Jordan M. Laughlin, a 24-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was arrested on February 2. He faced a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for exceeding the posted speed limit and no seat belt. He was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and his release was bondable.

Daviess County:

Kristopher K. Taylor, a 38-year-old male from Trenton, MO, was arrested on February 4 for driving while intoxicated and speeding. He was held at the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail under a 12-hour hold.

Andrew County:

Elizabeth D. Elliott, a 53-year-old female from Amazonia, MO, was arrested on February 4 for felony DWI and driving while revoked. She was held at the So Andrew County under a 24-hour hold.

DeKalb County saw multiple arrests:

Patrick R. McCafferty , a 35-year-old male from Knoxville, TN, was arrested on February 3 for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a no seat belt charge. He was held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and his release was bondable.

Earl D. Baxter, a 35-year-old male from Plattsburg, MO, was arrested on February 4 for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on a drive while suspended/revoked charge, speeding, and driving without a valid driver’s license. He was held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail and his release was bondable.

