Missouri State Fair hiring workers for various positions

The Missouri State Fair is gearing up for its annual celebration and is currently hiring for various positions to help welcome fairgoers. Starting pay is $15 per hour, and benefits include valuable work experience, making new friends, and free fair admission.

The fair, scheduled to run from August 8-18, 2024, offers a wide range of positions in several departments:

Admissions

Backstage

Campgrounds

Carnival

Grandstand

Hospitality

Janitorial

Parking

Publicity/Marketing

Maintenance

Revenue

Trams

Youth Crew

The Fair’s personnel office will open on June 12 in the Historic Administration Building, located across from the State Fair Grandstand. The office hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Summer’s Best Story,” promises an exciting lineup of events, entertainment, and attractions. The Missouri State Fair offers a unique opportunity for individuals to gain work experience while being part of a cherished state tradition.

For more information about the available positions or to apply, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the personnel office during operating hours or the Missouri State Fair’s official website.

